Iran sees ‘major’ internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has suffered a “major disruption” in internet service as calls for renewed protests saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police. That’s according to the advocacy group NetBlocks on Wednesday. It said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to their peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran.

