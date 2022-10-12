Impeachment vote gives Dems chance at Washington House seat

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The race for an open congressional seat in Washington state is drawing national attention as control of the House is up for grabs amid an environment of increasing polarization. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race, and has not said how she plans to vote.

