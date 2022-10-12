Flood warnings as southeast Australia lashed by heavy rain

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Flood warnings have been issued, thousands of homes have lost power and a man is missing as heavy rain lashes southeast Australia. Rivers across Australia’s most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, and the island state of Tasmania were rising dangerously on Thursday with catchments soaked by months of above-average rainfall. Police say a 63-year-old man was last seen on Tuesday near the New South Wales town of Hillston, west of Sydney. He was reported missing hours later but emergency crews have failed to find any sign of him. Police on Tuesday found the body of a 46-year-old man in his submerged car in floodwater near the city of Bathurst, west of Sydney.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.