Cyprus’ flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An official says the Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke citizenship from three investors and seven of their family members that was granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that a probe found had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said Wednesday that, overall, similar citizenship revocation proceedings have been set in motion for 60 investors and 159 of their dependents over the past year. She said six individuals have already had their travel documents annulled. The Cypriot government is trying to rectify flaws and loopholes during the multi-billion euro program’s 13-year run that ended in 2020 amid much controversy. The program issued hundreds of passports to wealthy Russians.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.