Connecticut GOP candidate acknowledges work in Saudi Arabia

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut has acknowledged for the first time that he has been a consultant for a proposed futuristic city in Saudi Arabia, backed by the powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The confirmation, first included in an article published Wednesday by Hearst Connecticut Media, comes after Bob Stefanowski declined for months to provide a list of his consulting clients. In a Zoom news conference, Stefanowski later said he was working for NEOM, the company involved with the NEOM city-building project since 2019. His acknowledgement came after he was presented with documents showing he has met with top executives of the planned green energy city.

