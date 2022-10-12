‘Community is hurting,’ mayor says after officer is killed

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer in the Mississippi Delta has been shot to death in the city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. The shootings happened Tuesday night in Greenville. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says Greenville Police Department detective Myiesha Stewart was killed as she and other officers responded to a call. Mayor Errick Simmons says the community is hurting. Greenville has a population of about 28,775 and is close to the Arkansas state line, about 110 miles north of Jackson. Tindell hsa provided no details about the circumstances of Stewart’s death but says a suspect was hospitalized and in custody.

