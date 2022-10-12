Co-defendant in Tennessee senator’s case plans guilty plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club’s owner has reached a deal to plead guilty to a campaign finance scheme alleged against him and a Tennessee senator, who has deemed the charges a “political witch hunt.” Attorneys for Joshua Smith last week notified the federal judge in Nashville of the plea-deal decision, which could signal that Smith is cooperating with federal authorities in the case against state Sen. Brian Kelsey. The Republican is scheduled to head to trial in January 2023 after pleading not guilty. The five-count indictment filed in October 2021 alleges that Smith, owner of The Standard club, and Kelsey violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during the Republican lawmaker’s 2016 failed congressional campaign.

