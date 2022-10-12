91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn’t identify the victim by name, but McGuire’s sister, Jeriline Brady McGinnis, told multiple news outlets that it was her sister. Police say McGuire was unconscious when officers found her and that she was treated at a hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. In addition to having served on the school committee, McGuire in 1966 helped found the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, which sends Boston students of color to suburban schools.

