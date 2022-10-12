3 police officers, civilian injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant at a city home. Authorities say a civilian was also hurt in the shooting early Wednesday. One officer was struck in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest. All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them was not disclosed. Details about the injured civilian and whether that person was involved in the incident were also not disclosed. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the home at the time or how many shooters were involved.

