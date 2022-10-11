Weather chief: Ukraine war may be ‘blessing’ for climate

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies in the long term, even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now. The comments from World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas come as the world faces a shortfall in energy needs prompted in part by economic sanctions against key oil and natural gas producer Russia. Prices for fossil fuels have risen, making renewable energies like solar, wind and hydrothermal more competitive in the energy marketplace.

