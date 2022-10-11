Venezuela searches for missing after landslide; 43 dead

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Rescue workers in Venezuela are clearing rocks and mud from the streets of a north-central city that was hit by a massive landslide three days earlier. They are also expanding their search for any bodies buried under the sludge, looking for them along a river about a mile (2 kilometers) outside the city of Las Tejerias. Officials say the slide has killed at least 43 people. They warn that the death toll could increase as bodies are found farther downstream from the hardest-hit neighborhoods. At least 56 people are said to be missing, and some local residents have joined search crews to look for them.

By JORGE RUEDA and JUAN ARRAEZ Associated Press

