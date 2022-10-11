UK citizen charged in NYC case against Russian oligarch

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they are seeking the extradition of a man arrested in the United Kingdom on charges in New York City accusing him of helping a Russian oligarch violate U.S. sanctions. Officials say Graham Bonham-Carter, a United Kingdom citizen, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to his work for Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. Deripaska and three of his associates were criminally charged last month with violating U.S. sanctions. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bonham-Carter provided property management and other services to Deripaska. He says he also obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish U.S. assets.

