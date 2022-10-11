Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf off southern Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl has formed off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast and is forecast to meander in the Gulf for a few days without reaching hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had winds of 40 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 120 miles east-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and moving northwest at 6 mph. Mexico has declared a tropical storm warning from Veracruz northward to Cabo Rojo. The storm’s center is expected to move northward before changing course and turning inland sometime later in the week. Karl comes one day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific.

