TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce. It’s indicating in job listings that it has plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two weeks, the company has posted several job listings on LinkedIn looking for candidates to help it develop and grow its “Fulfillment by TikTok Shop” to sellers using the app. According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return options to sellers. A company spokesperson declined to comment on TikTok’s e-commerce plans in the U.S.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.