Thousands protest after deadly attack on Pakistan school van

By RIAZ KHAN
Associated Press

PESHAWAR (AP) — Thousands of people are protesting in the northwestern Pakistani city of Mingora after a gunman opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and critically injuring a child. Monday’s shooting took place in the Gully Bagh neighborhood, sparking fears of a resurgence in militant activity in the Swat Valley. Tuesday’s mass protest brought the city to a standstill, with businesses, markets and private schools closing in solidarity. Protesters want the immediate arrest of the attackers and for peace and order to be restored. The shooting and protests coincide with the shooting of education activist Malala Yousufzai in the Swat Valley 10 years ago.

