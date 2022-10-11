The CW’s ‘The Winchesters’ is a ‘Supernatural’ origin story

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly are premiering their new TV series “The Winchesters,” with a built-in fan base. The series, debuting this week on The CW, is a prequel of the long-running show “Supernatural,” which aired for 15 seasons. “The Winchesters” tells the love story of Mary and John Winchester, a monster-hunting couple who went on to become the parents of two sons, Sam and Dean Winchester, who were at the center of “Supernatural.” Jensen Ackles, who played Dean is an executive producer and narrator on “The Winchesters.” Rodger admitted he “was super-excited but also skeptical” at the idea.

