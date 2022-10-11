Police: Woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Charging documents say a Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and appeared in court by video conference on Tuesday. Judge Louis Angles entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Haslett, who said in court that he will need a public defender. He is charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. The woman was found early Friday. A probable cause statement says she was able to escape when the suspect took his child to school.

