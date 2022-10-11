NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week. NATO’s chief said Tuesday that it’s important to do this despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory. Stoltenberg says the exercises were planned before the war. He says that “if we now created the grounds for any misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation.” The exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon,” involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs.

