Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and her GOP challenger are set to face off in the first debate of their closely watched race to represent Virginia’s coastal 2nd Congressional District. The swing-district race between Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans is among the most competitive in this year’s midterms and will help determine whether Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. House. Organizers say the two Navy veterans will debate a range of issues important to the region on Wednesday, including infrastructure and military affairs. A former Republican lawmaker will be moderating.

