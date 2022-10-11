Jurors deliberate for a 2nd full day in Alex Jones’ trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has wrapped up its second full day of deliberations on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The jury went home for the day Tuesday after asking to re-hear testimony from William Sherlach. He lost his wife, Mary, in the massacre, and he’s one of the plaintiffs in the defamation lawsuit. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were found liable last year for damages to the 15 plaintiffs. They include eight victims’ relatives and an FBI agent who responded to the gunfire.

