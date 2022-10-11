Japan, Canada to formally begin intelligence sharing talks

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Canada have agreed to formally start talks toward signing a military intelligence information sharing accord. The pact is part of an action plan agreed to by their foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday as a way to strengthen cooperation on defense, economic security and other areas amid growing threats from China and Russia. Japan has been deepening defense cooperation beyond its key ally, the United States, in recent years in the face of China’s increasing assertiveness in the region. Tokyo is also concerned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could further embolden Beijing. Japan and Canada also agreed to expand and deepen their military ties by holding joint exercises between the countries as well as with the United States.

