Ex-sheriff’s deputy seen kicking prisoner defends actions

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A fired Vermont deputy sheriff who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff says he did nothing wrong when he kicked a handcuffed and shackled prisoner. Former Franklin County sheriff’s department Capt. John Grismore won the nomination of both the Republican and Democratic parties for the top job. Now both parties have thrown their support at a write-in candidate. The state police are continuing to investigate the Aug. 7 incident. Once the investigation is finished it will be turned over to prosecutors who will decide whether to file charges. Grismore says the prisoner had spit on deputies and using his foot was the best way to protect himself from being spit upon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.