Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson leaves the door open to future presidential run, but focusing on fatherhood right now

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he’s been “blown away” by the calls for him to launch a White House bid, but maintained that his focus at the moment is raising his family.

“I’m just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the No.1 job, and my No. 1 title, that I love right now is daddy,” the actor and pro wrestling legend told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview that aired on “CNN Tonight” Tuesday.

Asked if that meant he was ruling out a future presidential run down the line, Johnson left the door open.

“I have seriously considered it. You have to. When you start looking at some of these polls, and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me should I run, and I have been — I’ve been really moved by that,” he said. “I mean, truly, it sat me down.”

Johnson is a father of three: Jasmine Lia, 6, and Tiana Gia, 4, with his wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone Alexandra, 21, from a previous marriage.

One poll from 2021 found 58% of Americans would have liked to see Johnson as the next president of the United States. In the same poll, 58% said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey.

Last year, the 50-year-old Johnson produced and starred in two major films, “Jungle Cruise” and “Red Notice,” debuted his sitcom “Young Rock,” saw his company Teremana Tequila have unprecedented growth and became the most followed American man on Instagram.

Johnson has previously described himself as a “political independent” and “centrist” who has voted for candidates in both parties. In 2020, he endorsed President Joe Biden in what he called “arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades.”

Earlier in former President Donald Trump’s tenure, Johnson had made a powerful plea for change in leadership in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The actor stated in a video post on his social media channels that the US is “crippled” and “on its knees begging to be heard and pleading for change.”

“I don’t know anything about politics,” Johnson told Tapper. “I will say that I — absolutely, I’m a patriot, and I love our country and I love everybody in it, regardless of color or culture. Don’t care what your bank account says or what kind of car you drive.”

