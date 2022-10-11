32 children and daycare employees are rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak

By Michelle Watson, Holly Yan and Andi Babineau, CNN

A mysterious carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania daycare sent dozens of children and staff to hospitals Tuesday morning, Allentown officials said.

Firefighters responded to a call about an unconscious child at the Happy Smiles Learning Center around 7:30 a.m., Allentown spokesperson Genesis Ortega said.

The firefighters’ carbon monoxide monitors alerted them to high levels of the odorless, colorless gas. Further investigation revealed “dangerously high levels” of carbon monoxide, prompting a full evacuation of the building, Ortega said.

Ambulances from multiple cities rushed to the scene, Allentown fire Capt. John Christopher said.

At least 27 children and staff were taken to hospitals by ambulance, Christopher said. Another five people from the daycare arrived at a hospital, possibly by private transportation, he said.

All 27 patients who were taken by ambulance were in stable condition, Ortega said. Another 25 children and staff were treated at the scene, she said.

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is under investigation. As of late Tuesday morning, firefighters were still at the daycare trying to “mitigate the problem and ventilate the structure,” Ortega said.

More than 400 Americans die every year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Carbon monoxide can come from a variety of sources, such as gas stoves, generators and other gasoline-powered equipment, car exhaust, gas space heaters, fireplaces and gas water heaters, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Dangerous situations arise when people are in poorly ventilated, contained spaces where carbon monoxide is trapped, according to the Mayo Clinic. Carbon monoxide poisonings can happen when people try to use generators indoors after a power outage.

If there is too much carbon monoxide in the air that’s inhaled, the body’s ability to absorb oxygen can be diminished — resulting in serious tissue damage.

