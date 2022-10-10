US warns Hong Kong against helping sanctioned individuals

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. has warned Hong Kong that its status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals, days after a luxury yacht connected to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong marine authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.