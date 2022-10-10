Search underway for toddler who went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia



By Hannah Sarisohn and Kelly Murray, CNN

Authorities are scrambling to find a toddler who was last seen Wednesday morning at his home in Savannah, Georgia, according to Facebook posts from the Chatham County Police Department.

Police said they’re working 18 to 20 hour days in hopes of finding 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive.

The FBI is also assisting with the investigation, according to police.

The child’s mother, 22-year-old Lelani Simon, told police she last saw him in his playpen around 6 a.m. Wednesday, CNN affiliate WJCL reported. He was reported missing after 9 a.m. that day.

The initial report was that the child had wandered off, according to CNN affiliate WTOC.

According to court documents obtained by WJCL, Lelani Simon’s mother, Billie Jo Howell, and her husband have custody of Quinton and his three-year-old brother. Howell also filed to have Lelani and her boyfriend evicted in early September, WJCL reported.

Police have not said if foul play is suspected in the toddler’s disappearance.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named as of Sunday afternoon.

“Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance,” police said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Police have already searched the house, the backyard pool and a nearby pond, but they have found no sign of Quinton, according to WJCL.

In a post Sunday, police said they’re re-canvassing specific areas.

