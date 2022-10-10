Sacred items in Massachusetts museum to be returned to Sioux

About 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that have been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century are being returned. Museum and tribal officials announced Monday that the items including weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing — some of which are thought to be linked to the the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre — are due to be formally handed over during a ceremony Nov. 5. The items have been stored at the Founders Museum in Barre for more than a century. Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Sioux tribe, said the return of the items is a chance to begin the process of healing.

