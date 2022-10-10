No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says police officers won’t face charges for fatally shooting a man who threw Molotov cocktails and set cars on fire near a police station in May. News outlets report that Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation Monday into officers’ use of force, saying it was not unlawful. The man, 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez-Nuñez, was recorded on video tossing flaming cups at officers and vehicles. One of the officers apparently goads him on. When Rodriguez-Nuñez throws another Molotov cocktail, the four officers open fire. Rodriguez-Nunez’s family said officers failed to handle the situation as a mental health crisis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.