Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling for freezing all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales. Sen. Robert Menendez also declared Monday that he would no longer green-light any U.S. dealings with the Saudis, beyond essential security matters. The New Jersey Democrat’s announcement is one of the strongest expressions yet of U.S. anger over Saudi oil-production cuts. The oil cuts stand to benefit Russia in its war in Ukraine. Menendez becomes one of a growing number of Democrats since the oil-production announcement late last week to call for an end to billions of dollars in annual U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

