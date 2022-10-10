Death toll climbs to 25, many missing in Venezuela landslide

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Rescue workers are using drones and trained dogs to look for survivors following a massive landslide in the Venezuelan city of Las Tejerias, as the death toll rose to 25 with dozens more reported missing. The landslide occurred on Saturday evening following heavy rains caused by Hurricane Julia, and has destroyed more than 300 homes and affected businesses in the city of 50,000 people, located along Venezuela’s main industrial corridor. Authorities said 52 people are missing. On Monday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez toured the area and said that three more bodies had been found, raising the death toll to at least 25 people.

