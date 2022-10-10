Power restored on Danish island; outage was ‘local fault’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A power outage briefly hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm Monday. Authorities initially said that an underwater cable from Sweden that provides electricity had been cut, but later blamed it on a local fault. Energinet, a public company that owns the sea cable that provides electricity to Bornholm, said the power was back up to all the nearly 40,000 residents of Bornholm within four hours. The outage initially provoked concern after blasts last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — two leaks were reported off Sweden and two off Denmark. All were in international waters. Denmark and Sweden suspect a deliberate act of sabotage.

