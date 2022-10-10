Cremations readied for Thai day care massacre victims

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Makeshift furnaces made of clay bricks have been built on the grounds of Buddhist temples in a small town in northeastern Thailand on the eve of the cremation of the young victims of last week’s massacre at a day care center. Last Thursday’s brutal gun and and knife attack left 36 people dead, including 24 young children. It was the biggest mass killing by an individual in the country’s history. The town abbot says group ceremonies to cremate the victims will be held Tuesday at three temples, bringing an end to a three-day mourning ceremony for their families. A clear motive for the killings may never be determined after the perpetrator took his own life.

