Authorities: 5 dead in shooting at South Carolina home

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five people have died in a shooting in northern South Carolina. Investigators say Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found the five people suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday evening at a house in Inman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says four of them died at the scene and a fifth died in surgery at the hospital. The coroner says all five people killed appeared to be adults, weren’t related to each other and were found in different parts of the home. Spartanburg County deputies say they won’t release any additional information until the coroner has identified the people killed and notified their families.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.