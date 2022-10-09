Sea Lions lounge on dredging equipment in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging in a local harbor is attracting sea lions.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a dredging project in the Channel Islands Harbor this month and crews seem to be able to work around sea lions jumping up and relaxing on the equipment.

Engineers filled in boulders along the break walls last year.

This year they are dredging built-up sand that won't go to waste.

The sand is being piped down coast to replenish eroding beaches near Naval Base Ventura County and Port Hueneme.

Boaters should be aware that the work won't wrap up until February.

For more information visit channelislandsharbor.org