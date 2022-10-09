More rain feeds floods in northeastern and central Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy seasonal rains have again pounded much of Thailand, causing continued widespread flooding, particularly in the northeast and central regions. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, almost 20,000 people have been moved into 85 temporary shelters as floodwaters overwhelmed more than 1,000. The disaster agency says more than 200,000 households in total in 54 provinces have been hit by floods over 10 days until Saturday. Authorities have warned that capital Bangkok and other provinces along the Chao Phraya River could face severe threats as the volume of water flowing from upstream is more than can be contained in the river and dams.

