Video shows officer didn’t know police car was on tracks

DENVER (AP) — A police officer who arrested a woman who was seriously injured after the police vehicle she was sitting in was struck by a freight train in Colorado said he didn’t realize he had stopped the vehicle on the railroad tracks. In police body camera video the sergeant told another officer that he thought he had cleared the tracks when he stopped Yareni Rios-Gonzalez last month in a suspected road rage case involving a gun. He said he pulled up right behind her truck and was focused on her because he was concerned about weapons. He also said he didn’t know another officer had put her in his vehicle until after the crash.

