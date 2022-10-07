Tropical Storm Julia takes aim at Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia has formed in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands. Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) on Friday and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh). The storm was about 505 miles (815 kilometers) east of Colombia’s Providencia Island. Nicaragua’s government issued a hurricane watch from Bluefields to the Nicaragua-Honduras border. The storm is forecast to brush by Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands on its way to landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said via Twitter Friday that the government was preparing shelters on the islands.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.