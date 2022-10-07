Suspect in deadly Vegas Strip stabbings appears in court

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

A man arrested in connection with a series of fatal stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip made an initial court appearance Friday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is accused of carrying out attacks in which two people were killed and six others injured, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect’s arraignment is set for Tuesday, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

“This is a serious case, as I am sure everyone can understand what a tragedy it is to have occurred,” Wolfson said.

The stabbings took place Thursday near the Wynn hotel and casino, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to the report, and homicide detectives interviewed several victims.

One surviving victim told police she and three other women were standing in front of the hotel acting as showgirls and taking photos with people passing by, according to the arrest report.

She said a man approached her and one of the other women and told them he was a chef. He asked them if he could take a photo with them with his knife, according to the report.

The survivor said she felt uncomfortable and began to back away, which is when the suspect charged at her, the report said.

The suspect stabbed her in the back and the other woman in the chest, killing the woman stabbed in the chest, according to the report.

Police interviewed another surviving victim at the UMC Trauma Center, who told them he was walking on the Strip with his wife near the Wynn Hotel. He saw a man running toward him with a knife covered in blood, and said the suspect said, “Sorry man,” as he stabbed him in the center of his back, the report said.

The hospital treated five patients from this incident and says two have now been discharged. One remains in critical condition, and another is in fair condition. The fifth patient was deceased on arrival, authorities said.

Sunrise Hospital has also been treating two victims, according to CNN affiliate KTNV. A spokesperson said they were in fair condition.

Wolfson said investigators are still gathering information about the suspect. They have learned he came from California and has only been in Las Vegas for a short time, he added. Barrios is not a US citizen, according to Wolfson.

“Whether he is a citizen or not we’re going to proceed based upon the evidence in this case, so that has no effect at all,” Wolfson said.

When asked if deportation was an option, Wolfson said he is “not thinking about deportation right now.”

“I am thinking about filing very serious charges based upon the evidence and based upon what you all know occurred just yesterday,” Wolfson said.

The suspect is being held without bail, according to court records.

CNN has reached out to Barrios’ attorney for comment.

CNN’s Kelly Murray contributed to this story.