Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, but authorities in Belarus are scorning the move. The peace prize this year went to Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the prize ”pays homage to unwavering defenders of human rights in Europe.” Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the award was “recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of (Belarus).” But authorities in Belarus called the award so “politicized,” that “Alfred Nobel got tired of turning in his grave.”

