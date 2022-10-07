NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Robert Hadden surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges. He currently awaits trial on separate federal charges of sexually abusing dozens of young and unsuspecting female patients for over two decades. Previously, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.