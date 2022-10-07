Lompoc no longer releasing names of code enforcement violation reporters

LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it will no longer be reporting any names or other identifying information for those who report code enforcement violation suspects, except in the event that the complaint becomes a part of a civil or criminal case.

The change results from the Lompoc City Council's recent vote in favor of keeping identifying information for suspected code enforcement violation reporters confidential, according to city officials.

The name and identifying information will only be revealed in the event that the complaint becomes part of a court case as the reporting party's name is required for investigation, city officials said.

The complainant's name and contact information must still be provided via the online citizen concern form. The updated form can be found by clicking here.