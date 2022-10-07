Judge eyes summer trial in Kesha’s legal clash with Dr. Luke

NEW YORK (AP) — After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer. A Manhattan judge said Friday that jury selection could start in either late June or early July, asking the two sides to choose and let her know. The “TiK ToK” singer and the Grammy-nominated hitmaker sued each other in 2014. She alleged that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally abused her for years. He accused her of defaming him, saying she fabricated her claims to try to get out of her record contract.

