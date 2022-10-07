Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 1:35 am

Japan regulator orders brokerage to halt block trading

KEYT

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Financial Services Agency has ordered brokerage SMBC Nikko Securities to suspend its block trading operations for three months as part of penalties in a market manipulation case. That follows the arrest of its vice president and several other employees for allegedly putting in massive buy orders to prop up stock prices of certain shares. The company had already suspended its block trades due to the scandal. In a written statement it apologized and said it was taking the penalties “very seriously.” SMBC Nikko Securities and its parent company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group also outlined plans for improving their governance.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content