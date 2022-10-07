FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand Rapids vacuum shop where Adam Fox was living. Fox was recently convicted of conspiring to abduct Whitmer as a step toward kicking off a U.S. civil war. Joe Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were members of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They’re charged with providing material support to Fox and others, though they’re not accused of directly participating in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.

