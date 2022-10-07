Fatal crash, gunfire interrupt teenager’s funeral procession

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A collision during a funeral procession in Ohio has left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 6-year-old boy critically injured. Authorities say there were also two episodes of gunfire after Thursday’s crash in Akron. The injured boys were riding in a car driven by their mother. She was not hurt. A man driving another vehicle in the crash fled on foot. A third car may also have been involved. At least one shot fired seconds after the crash injured another man. Authorities say a different round of gunfire near the procession and crash was unrelated. The funeral was for a 17-year-old who died of a suspected drug overdose.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.