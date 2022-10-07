Election ballots on the way for the Nov. 8th vote

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The November 8th election is starting with the arrival of ballots this weekend in mailboxes of registered voters.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland says about 237-thousand ballots will go out to registered voters Friday and some will arrive Saturday.

"We are sending out real ballots and some people might get them tomorrow Saturday some might get them on Tuesday. But that is the ballot and you are welcomed to vote that immediately you don't even need to put a stamp on it. Just put it in the mail," said Holland.



From there voters can cast their ballots and begin returning them in several ways.



This is a vote-by-mail election which means they can send the ballot in through the United States Postal Service or drop it into one of the white elections drop boxes placed around the county in every community.

Those are checked daily for ballots.

The ballots can also be turned in, in person at the county elections offices.

On election day, November 8, the ballots can be turned in to any polling place that is open.

Someone who has not received their elections materials, or a ballot can contact the elections office to clear that up. You can register up to and on election day.

The main key to having a ballot officially received is to sign it on the back as you have signed your voter registration card. If there is a problem, the elections office will contact the voters to have them come in to resolve the issue.

The ballots received, and verified by 8 p.m. on election day will be the first ones counted.