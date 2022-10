As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema drove all the way from New Jersey to Florida’s Gulf Coast to see if his vacation home on Fort Myers Beach survived Hurricane Ian. But after four days, he’s still waiting for permission to cross the bridge to Estero Island. His wait is a reminder that the death toll from the storm, already at 103, could still grow. Fort Myers Beach officials have said allowing more people onto the island would hinder their efforts to search for those injured and killed in the storm. Florida has recorded 94 storm-related deaths so far. Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

