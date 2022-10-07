Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:24 pm

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath

KEYT

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema drove all the way from New Jersey to Florida’s Gulf Coast to see if his vacation home on Fort Myers Beach survived Hurricane Ian. But after four days, he’s still waiting for permission to cross the bridge to Estero Island. His wait is a reminder that the death toll from the storm, already at 103, could still grow. Fort Myers Beach officials have said allowing more people onto the island would hinder their efforts to search for those injured and killed in the storm. Florida has recorded 94 storm-related deaths so far. Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content