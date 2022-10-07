Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in efforts to ease tensions
PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held talks in Prague in efforts to ease tensions between the two longtime adversaries. A joint statement released early Friday said Armenia agreed to “facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan.” It followed a meeting in the presence of the EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of a European summit. Azerbaijan “agreed to cooperate with this mission as far as it is concerned,” the statement said. Last month, Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a cease-fire to end a flare-up of fighting that killed 155 soldiers from both sides.