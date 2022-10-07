Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14

NEW YORK (AP) — An actor who’s accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old has recounted the episode for a New York City jury. Anthony said on Friday during the civil trial that he “froze” when Spacey climbed on top on him in bed. He said Spacey, after lifting him and laying him down on the bed, pressed the “full weight” of his chest and groin into him. He said he found a way to slip away and flee the apartment. Spacey’s lawyers say the encounter never happened. Rapp came forward with the accusation in 2017, when he was the first among others who largely shut down Spacey’s career with multiple claims of inappropriate touching or sexual advances.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.