6 European nations agree to step up anti-drug cooperation

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries have pledged to beef up cross-border cooperation and work more closely with Latin America in the fight against organized crime. They warn that crime gangs are undermining society as they battle for control of the lucrative drug market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at a meeting Friday in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital has seen organized hits and other drug-related violence in recent years. Among the officials attending the meeting was Belgium’s justice minister. He was put under protection last month after four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.